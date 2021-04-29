WORLD
2 MIN READ
Prison gunfight leaves several dead in Ecuador
Authorities are investigating 37 inmates after the latest outbreak of violence at a prison in Guayaquil – one of the four jails where gang warfare broke out in February in Ecuador's worst-ever prison violence.
Prison gunfight leaves several dead in Ecuador
FILE PHOTO: Family members of inmates react outside a prison where inmates were killed during a riot that the government described as a concerted action by criminal organisations, in Guayaquil, Ecuador February 25, 2021. / Reuters
Nuran GunduzNuran Gunduz
April 29, 2021

A gunfight between inmates in Ecuador has left five dead and 15 wounded, authorities said, two months after simultaneous riots at four jails claimed 79 lives.

The government's prison authority tweeted that 37 inmates are under investigation after the latest outbreak of violence at a prison in Guayaquil – one of the four jails where gang warfare broke out in February in Ecuador's worst-ever prison violence.

Officials also said they have full control of the Guayaquil prison, where the violence broke out.

Ecuador's prison system has a capacity to house 29,000 inmates at 60-odd facilities, but a prisoner population of 38,000.

There are 1,500 guards to oversee them – a shortfall of about 2,500.

103 inmates killed last year

In February's violence, inmates were left decapitated and burnt in violence that exposed the power of prison gangs and shocked the South American nation.

RECOMMENDED

In total, 103 inmates were killed in Ecuadorian prisons last year, according to the office of the human rights ombudsman.

Interior Minister Gabriel Martinez said Wednesday that order had been restored at the Guayaquil prison.

He added security has been reinforced at all prisons after the latest "disturbances" in a bid to prevent any escalation.

"We will not allow the violent acts of February in prisons to be repeated," Martinez said on Twitter.

READ MORE: Families claim bodies of inmates killed in Ecuador prison riots

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine taken away in army helicopter, party says
Trump offers to mediate between Egypt and Ethiopia over dam
YPG terror group ringleader announces withdrawal west of Euphrates
'We're talking to NATO' on Greenland, says Trump
Trump rules out Insurrection Act in Minnesota for now
Syria makes Kurdish national language, grants national rights to Kurds
US congress members visit Copenhagen to support Denmark and Greenland as Trump hardens stance
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir
Türkiye, Oman review regional diplomacy in talks between foreign ministers
Germany weighs deploying Eurofighters, naval vessels to Greenland in NATO Arctic security push
Russia blocking progress in Ukraine peace talks: Zelenskyy
Trump threatens tariffs on countries opposing US takeover of Greenland
YPG continues to block civilians from using safe humanitarian corridor: Syrian officials
Fugitive linked to Russian envoy's killing changes name, lives in Canada
Turkish artist's exhibition in London blends art, Darwish's poetry to reflect Gaza's story