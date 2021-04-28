South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa has admitted that the country's ruling party could have done more to halt state corruption under his predecessor Jacob Zuma.

During a much-anticipated appearance before a judicial panel probing allegations of corruption and fraud under Zuma, Ramaphosa said on Wednesday the corruption had "eroded" constitutional values and "undermined the rule of law."

"We all acknowledge that the organisation could and should have done more to prevent the abuse of power and the misappropriation of resources that defined the era of state capture," Ramaphosa told the panel probing alleged state looting.

"The ANC does admit that it made mistakes... It had shortcomings in living up to the expectations of the people of South Africa in relation to enforcing accountability," he said.

Ramaphosa, the first sitting president to testify in such a probe, appeared in his capacity as the current leader of the African National Congress (ANC).

READ MORE: Inquiry into top-level state corruption opens in South Africa

State capture inquiry

Dozens of ministers and former ministers, elected officials, businessmen and senior civil servants have appeared before the commission.

At the centre of the scandal is the Gupta business family, who won lucrative contracts with state companies and were allegedly even able to choose cabinet ministers.

Zuma and the Guptas have repeatedly denied the allegations against them.

Ramaphosa admitted that the ANC had over the years become aware of malfeasance and patronage within the state and within its own ranks.

"State capture took place under our watch as the governing party," he said.

"It involved some members and leaders of our organisation and it found fertile ground in the divisions, weaknesses and tendencies that have developed in our organisation since 1994," Ramaphosa said, referring to the year of South Africa's first post-apartheid elections.

READ MORE: Zuma’s lawyers push for South Africa graft trial to be dropped

Calls for Ramaphosa to take blame

Ramaphosa told the inquiry it took time for the ANC to recognise high-level corruption during the period, but that he would not try to "make excuses or to defend the indefensible."

He did not mention Zuma by name.

Ramaphosa said that "corrosive corruption" had hurt the ANC's support among voters, six months before local government elections at which the party will look to improve on its worst election results since the end of apartheid.