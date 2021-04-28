After achieving major headway in its urban warfare campaign combating the PKK terror group in Iraq, Turkish security forces have successfully managed to crack down on the group’s structures, cells, and networks.

And by doing so, Turkey may have reformated its strategy for counter-terrorism in mountainous terrain since it began operations in 2019.

Throughout history, mountains have given gangs, bandits, and terrorists a safe-haven. But the Turkish military is targeting terrorists where they feel most secure - inside their caves. Recent Turkish military operations in northern Iraq is only the latest example.

To understand the Turkish strategy, one has to grasp the geography of the area.

The Zagros mountain range, with the highest peaks reaching over 3,000 metres, is difficult to access due to extremely rugged terrain, with hills going up from the Iraq-Iran border towards the Turkish-Iraq border, making a clear borderline impossible. In the middle of these hills in the mountain range in northern Iraq are small rivers and villages, not to mention dangerous cliffs.

This natural geography allowed the PKK to establish a range of terror camps in northern Iraq over the years, including Qandil, Hakurk, Zap, Avashin-Basyan, Metina, Haftanin, Sinat, Gara, and Sinjar.

Early on, the PKK took supplies from Kurdish villagers by force and extracted “taxes” from them. These, among other acts, resulted in a mass migration out of the villages - and many in northern Iraq remain uninhabited until today.

In the past, Turkey conducted several military operations, some together with the Kurdish Peshmerga. Despite initial success, none of them resulted in the elimination of the PKK in the region. The inability to monitor the group’s activities by air and to destroy their caves was an important reason for its short-lived success.

Today, the situation is different.

The Turkish defence industry has produced armed drones renowned for their efficiency in Syria, Libya, and Azerbaijan. These drones have allowed Turkey to monitor the PKK’s activities and strike when necessary, while the Turkish military is primed with ammunition and bombs designed to destroy caves.