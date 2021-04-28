The repercussions continue from US President Joe Biden's official recognition of the so-called Armenian genocide on April 24. The statement's unacceptable and arrogant approach in addressing the issue reveals that it was written very carefully by jurists.

As of April 20, the news was that "Biden is getting ready to officially recognise it," which was leaked to the US media and implied to have been sent in a message to Ankara, followed by three separate phone calls between Washington DC and Ankara on Friday. It was wrong and unfortunate that President Biden had not called President Recep Tayyip Erdogan since his inauguration, but he called the day before making his statement on April 24, thereby giving greater weight to this issue.

We saw once again how President Biden has distanced himself and harbours a mistrust of Ankara.

So, what happens next?

In the next three years, the White House will continue in the same vein, the Armenian diaspora will be emboldened and continue their propaganda, and they will seek compensation like they tried to do in local courts in 2010. Using the White House's statement, they will seek to pass sanctions against Turkey in Congress and will harass to Turkish-American diaspora. Since anti-Turkish groups have been given great leverage through this decision, they will try to exacerbate other problem areas.

In contrast, it is vital that Turkey does not act impulsively and approaches the issue within diplomatic conventions. Of course, it is not up to any country to question Turkey's glorious history.

Turkey must urgently engage the main PR and lobbying companies, review some foreign policy steps, establish a strategic roadmap for the next steps against the Armenian issue, urgently making a supra-party joint statement including the Grand National Assembly. They must act and react carefully without underestimating the incident. Recovering the Turkish diaspora in the US should be among those essential steps taken by Turkey.

What did we see after the announcement? Victory cries from the Armenian diaspora, the media in the US elevating it to a top story. Members of Congress (including some members of the Turkey Caucus and two Muslim congress members) congratulated Biden and the Turkish diaspora in the US organised protests.