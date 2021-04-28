Swedish music streaming giant Spotify has posted a rare net profit in the first quarter, as a recent drop in its share price lessened the burden of employee compensation.

In the first three months of the year, Spotify moved into the black with a small net profit of 23 million euros ($27.8 million), while revenue rose 16 percent year-on-year to 2.15 billion euros ($2.6 billion), the company said in its quarterly report on Wednesday.

At the end of March, the number of monthly active users reached a total of 356 million, with the number of paying subscribers up by 21 percent to 158 million.

Podcast business