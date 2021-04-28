Saudi Arabia's crown prince has struck a conciliatory tone towards the kingdom's arch-nemesis Iran, saying he sought "good relations," after sources said the rivals held secret talks in Baghdad.

The two countries, locked in a fierce struggle for regional dominance, cut ties in 2016 after Iranian protesters attacked Saudi diplomatic missions following the kingdom's execution of a revered Shia cleric.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman made his comments in a television interview broadcast late on Tuesday.

"We do not want Iran's situation to be difficult. On the contrary, we want Iran to grow... and to push the region and the world towards prosperity."

He added that Riyadh was working with regional and global partners to find solutions to Tehran's "negative behaviour."

That marks a change in tone compared to Prince Mohammed's previous interviews, in which he lashed out at Tehran, accusing it of fuelling regional insecurity.

The prince did not mention any negotiations with Tehran.

Call for a ceasefire in Yemen