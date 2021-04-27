Russia has imposed a $12.1 million fine on Apple for "abusing" its dominant position in the market by giving preference to its own applications, a government regulator said.

The move comes as Russia ratchets up pressure against Western tech companies, with authorities aiming to bring the Russian segment of the internet under state control.

It also comes as antitrust agencies in the European Union, the United States, Britain and South Korea take increasing interest in Apple, with firms wanting to break free of the terms of its global app store.

"Apple was found to have abused its dominant position in the iOS distribution market through a series of sequential actions which resulted in a competitive advantage for its own products," Russia's Federal Anti-monopoly Service said in a statement.

It said that it had hit the company with a fine of more than 906 million rubles after ruling in favour of a complaint brought against the US tech giant by cybersecurity company Kaspersky Lab.

Apple is appealing the ruling and on Tuesday said that "we respectfully disagree with the determination" of the Russian anti-monopoly service.

The company added that it is "proud to have helped hundreds of thousands of developers in Russia, including Kaspersky reach more than one billion customers in 175 countries through the App store."

'The anti-Apple law'

A new law went into effect in Russia earlier this month demanding that smartphones, tablets and computers sold in the country come with pre-installed domestic software and apps.