US has ordered a significant number of its remaining staff at its embassy in Kabul to leave Afghanistan as the military steps up the pullout of American troops from the country.

The US State Department department said on Tuesday it had instructed all personnel to depart unless their jobs require them to be physically located in Afghanistan.

The order was not specific as to the number of people affected, but it went well beyond the usual curtailment of staffers for security and safety reasons. Such orders normally apply only to non-essential personnel.

In an updated travel advisory for Afghanistan, the department said it had ordered the departure of all US government employees "whose functions can be performed elsewhere."

It also said American citizens should not travel to Afghanistan and those there who want to depart "should leave as soon as possible on available commercial flights."

The State Department order came just two days after America's top general in Afghanistan said the US military had begun closing down operations in the country and that Afghanistan’s security forces had to be ready to take over.

