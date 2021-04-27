Footage emerged on social media from pro-YPG/PKK terror group channel showing a bunch of UN aid boxes piled up in a base that was earmarked for Syria's civilians in need.

The reporter says the headquarter belonged to Assad's former National Defence Forces, and following recent clashes between the regime militias and YPG/PKK in Syria’s Qamishli, the group seized the UN World Food Programme's aid packages.

“The mercenaries found over 1,000 humanitarian aid boxes from the organisations that coordinated work with the Damascus government,” the reporter from Hawar Media, affiliated with the PKK terror group’s Syrian branch, the YPG/PYD, says in a video clip.

“WFP aid boxes which are handed to the Damascus government and supposed to benefit needy families, are kept in the National Defence headquarters in al-Tai neighborhood,” the reporter said.

After more than a decade since the Syrian war began, at least 80 percent of the country's population now lives under the poverty line, and there is no end in sight for the war. Humanitarian aid is now essentially a weapon of war for the Assad regime.

The regime has been completely or partially blocking cross-border humanitarian access with visa restrictions imposed on aid workers and other bureaucratic obstacles, undermining the aid efforts. But whom the humanitarian organisations deliver the aid to in Syria, some say, is equally as important as the amount of aid provided.

Bolstering the weaponisation of aid?