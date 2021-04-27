At least 31 Nigerian soldiers were killed when militants from The Islamic State in West Africa (Daesh), ambushed a military convoy and overran a base in the northeastern state of Borno at the weekend.

According to army officials who spoke to AFP on the condition of anonymity, the militants attacked the convoy on Sunday with rocket-propelled grenades in the town of Mainok, just outside the regional capital of Maiduguri. They then went on to storm the nearby army base.

"We lost 31 soldiers, including their commander who was a lieutenant colonel, in the ambush by the terrorists," one officer said about the attack.

The army later issued an official statement confirming they had engaged in hours of intense battles on Sunday that also saw warplanes deployed.

"I saw them while fighting with soldiers," said resident Ba Umar Abba Tuja.

"When the fighter jet started hovering in the air, the (militants) fled to the community and hid in the primary school," Tuja said.

The town of Mainok has been repeatedly targeted by the militants who have waged a decade-long insurgency in the region, killing 36,000 people and displacing around two million more from their homes.

ISWAP split from the mainstream Boko Haram faction in 2016 and rose to become a dominant force as the conflict spilt over Nigeria’s borders into neighbouring Chad, Niger and Cameroon.

Fleeing from violence

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Yobe state on the same day, around 2,000 residents fled their homes after a separate attack by ISWAP hit the town on Friday.

Locals flocked to a nearby river in order to escape from their town which had fallen under militant control after Friday’s attack.

Late on Friday, the militants began looting and burning stores in the town soon after they had taken control following a shootout with Nigerian troops.

The exodus was prompted by targeted killings of residents by the insurgents, according to fleeing residents.

Although the statement issued by the army on Saturday claimed that it had taken back control of the town, residents and local officials said militants were still around.

