India's devastating Covid-19 death rates, although strikingly high, may just be the tip of the iceberg.

With hospitals swamped by patients and oxygen in short supply in an already creaky health system, several major cities have been reporting far larger numbers of cremations and burials under coronavirus protocols than official death tolls show.

India's 323,144 new cases over the past 24 hours stood below a worldwide peak of 352,991 hit on Monday, while 2,771 new deaths on Tuesday took the toll to 197,894.

But many experts and media outlets say the true number of people dying from Covid-19 in India is being suppressed or undercounted by the government.

The actual numbers of caseloads and deaths "could be anything from 10 to 30 times higher," Vikas Bajpai of the Progressive Medicos and Scientists Forum told German broadcaster Deutsche Welle.

"Together with under-reporting of cases and the large test positivity ratios we are seeing across the country, the true scale of the pandemic may be far worse than the numbers would suggest," he said.

"The distressing scenes of patients dying in ambulances and bodies burning on pyres outside crematoriums and even on pavements across cities and towns clearly show that the tragedy is far greater," Anoop Saraya, a private doctor, told DW.

Even fewer confirmed infections are largely due to a drop in testing, experts say.

"This should not be taken as an indication of falling cases, rather a matter of missing out on too many positive cases," said health economist Rijo M John, of the Indian Institute of Management in the southern state of Kerala.

'Massacre of data'

The latest surge, spurred by new variants of the coronavirus, has undermined PM Narendra Modi's claims of victory over the pandemic.

The country of nearly 1.4 billion people is facing shortages of space in intensive care wards.

Hospitals are experiencing oxygen shortages and many people are being forced to turn to makeshift facilities for mass burials and cremations.

Reliable data is at the heart of any government response to the pandemic, without which planning for hospital vacancies, oxygen and medicine becomes difficult, experts say.

But many parts of India are in "data denial," said Bhramar Mukherjee, a professor of biostatistics and epidemiology at the University of Michigan.

"It's a complete massacre of data. From all the modelling we've done, we believe the true number of deaths is two to five times what is being reported," Mukherjee told Economic Times.

That's around 990,000 deaths due to Covid-19.

Sharing his projection with NDTV, Murad Banaji, a mathematics lecturer at Middlesex University said, "for every Covid-19 death counted, two more have been missed."

Crematoriums contradict govt data

Gas and firewood furnaces at a crematorium in the western Indian state of Gujarat have been running so long without a break during the Covid-19 pandemic that metal parts have begun to melt.

Last week Sandesh, a Gujarati newspaper, counted 63 bodies leaving a single Covid-only hospital for burial in the state's largest city, Ahmedabad, on a day where government data showed 20 coronavirus deaths.

A worker at one of the large cremation grounds in Ahmedabad, Suresh Bhai, told Economic Times his bosses had instructed him not to write down the cause of death as Covid-19.

"Sickness, sickness, sickness," Suresh said. "That’s what we write."

Similarly in Gujarat's second largest city, Surat, Sailor's Kurukshetra crematorium and a second crematorium known as Umra have cremated more than 100 bodies a day under Covid protocols over the last week, far in excess of the city's official daily Covid death toll of around 25, according to interviews with workers.

Major cities in the populous northern state of Uttar Pradesh report similar disparities.

In Lucknow, data from the largest Covid-only crematorium, Baikunthdham, shows double the number of bodies arriving on six different days in April than government data on Covid deaths for the entire city.

The figures do not take into account a second Covid-only crematorium in the city, or burials in the Muslim community that makes up a quarter of the city's population.

