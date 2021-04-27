The French government has threatened to punish soldiers who signed an open letter by retired generals warning President Emmanuel Macron the country is headed for "civil war" unless he cracks down on "Islamism", anarchists and anti-racism activists.

"These are unacceptable actions," Defence Minister Florence Parly said on Monday, adding that serving military members, who in signing the letter flouted a law requiring them to remain politically neutral, would be punished.

"There will be consequences, naturally," Parly told France Info radio, adding that she had instructed the army chief of staff to discipline them.

Anti-immigrants letter?

A number of serving defence force members signed the dramatically-worded letter published last week in the right-wing Valeurs Actuelles magazine, which warned that "laxist" policies would result in chaos requiring "the intervention of our comrades on active duty in a perilous mission of protection of our civilisational values."

Failure to act against the "suburban hordes" — a reference to residents of the mainly immigrant tower blocks that ring French cities— and other unnamed groups who "scorn our country, its traditions and its culture" will lead to "civil war" and deaths "in the thousands," the signatories warned.

Amongst the dangers the authors see is the threat of "Islamism", which is often understood to mean Islam in the French political context.

In the letter initially published on April 21, the signatories attacked supporters of a "certain anti-racism" which follows, amongst other things "decolonial theories."

'There will be consequences'