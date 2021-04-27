A remotely piloted boat packed with explosives has targeted the Saudi port of Yanbu in the Red Sea, the kingdom said, with the blast sending black smoke into the sky off the coast.

Saudi Arabia claimed to have intercepted and destroyed the attack boat on Tuesday. However, private security firms suggested commercial traffic near the port may have been hit in the assault.

"A bomb-laden unmanned (vessel) was intercepted and destroyed this morning," Saudi Defence Ministry said in a statement, published by the official Saudi Press Agency.

"Naval units were able to detect and monitor the activity of the bomb-laden (boat) in the Red Sea waters off the shores of Yanbu."

Scarce details

Details remained scarce, but the incident comes after a series of attacks on shipping in the wider Mideast region amid a shadow war between Iran and Israel and against the backdrop of ongoing negotiations between Tehran and world powers over Iran's tattered nuclear deal.

The incident also comes amid the kingdom’s years-long war against Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

However, the rebels did not immediately claim any assaults on Tuesday and did not respond to a request for comment.

The state-run media quoted Saudi military spokesman Colonel Turki al Maliki saying the port was targeted by the drone boat.

"The booby-trapped boat was dealt and destroyed according to the rules of engagement," the report quoted al Maliki as saying, without providing evidence to support his claim.

Ship attacked?

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, run by the British navy, simply said it was "aware of reports of an incident" and that investigations were ongoing.

Private maritime security firm Dryad Global said it had reports that a ship had been "attacked," without elaborating.

Maritime security firm Neptune P2P Group reported that black smoke was seen billowing near the south entrance of the Yanbu port.