Turkey has expressed concern over the escalation in acts of violence against Azerbaijanis in the US carried out by Armenian extremists, which Ankara’s communications director has linked to Washington “distorting history”.

Turkey's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun shared a video on Twitter showing a group of Armenian extremists conducting a "hanging ceremony" of a mannequin depicting an "Azerbaijani."

Voicing Turkey's concerns Altun underlined its solidarity with Azerbaijan against such threats and urged "authorities to act."

The incident came after President Joe Biden called the events of 1915 "genocide" on Saturday, breaking with years of US precedent.

READ MORE :Turkey rejects Biden calling Armenian events of 1915 'genocide'

Turkey sees 1915 events as tragedy

Turkey’s position on the events of 1915 is that the deaths of Armenians in eastern Anatolia took place when some sided with invading Russians and revolted against Ottoman forces. A subsequent relocation of Armenians resulted in numerous casualties.

Turkey objects to the presentation of these incidents as “genocide,” describing them as a tragedy in which both sides suffered casualties.

Ankara has repeatedly proposed the creation of a joint commission of historians from Turkey and Armenia as well as international experts to tackle the issue.

Successive US presidents have refrained from calling the deaths of Armenians “genocide,” but former President Barack Obama adopted the Armenian phrase “Meds Yeghern” or “Great Crime” to describe the tragedy, a practice repeated by Trump.

READ MORE:Armenian community leader criticises instrumentalisation of 1915 events