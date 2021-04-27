A prominent ethnic rebel group has attacked and captured a military base in eastern Myanmar near the Thai border, a group leader said.

Fighting broke out on Tuesday in Karen state near the Salween River, which demarcates part of the border, with residents on the Thai side reporting hearing gunfire and explosions coming from inside Myanmar.

"Our troops captured the Burmese military camp," Karen National Union (KNU) head of foreign affairs Padoh Saw Taw Nee told AFP news agency, adding that the fighting took around 5 am.

"We could hear from the other side, we could hear the bullets," said Hkara, a long-time resident of Mae Sam Laep inside the Thai border, who is ethnic Karen and only has one name.

"We saw five or six Burmese soldiers run down to the river and then we saw KNU shoot them but it was very dark."

Myanmar’s military staged air strikes several hours later on villages in territory controlled by the Karen rebels, said a guerrilla spokesman, a senior Thai official and a relief worker.

Casualty figures were not yet known. There was no immediate comment from Myanmar's military rulers.

Turmoil since February

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi in a February 1 coup, triggering an uprising that has seen security forces mount deadly crackdowns against protesters.

The anti-coup movement has garnered broad support across the country, including among some of Myanmar's armed insurgent groups which have for decades been fighting the military for more autonomy.

One of the most vocal opponents, KNU, has clashed with the military in their territory along Myanmar's eastern border for weeks.

The KNU agreed to a ceasefire in 2012, ending their insurgency for autonomy that began shortly after Myanmar's independence from Britain in 1948.

But their forces have clashed with the army since it seized power and cut short a decade of democratic reforms that had also brought relative peace to Myanmar's volatile borderlands.

Sheltering anti-coup dissidents

Last month, after the KNU overran a military base, the junta responded with multiple air strikes at night, the first use of air offensives in Karen state in over 20 years.