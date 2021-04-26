A Black man killed by deputies in North Carolina was shot in the back of the head and had his hands on the steering wheel when they opened fire, attorneys for his family said after relatives viewed body camera footage.

The account was the first description of the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr, who was killed by deputies serving drug-related search and arrest warrants.

His death last Wednesday led to nightly protests and demands for justice in the town of Elizabeth City.

Authorities have released few details, and the video has not been made public.

Attorney Chantel Cherry-Lassiter watched a 20-second portion of body camera video with Brown's family.

Lassiter said Brown did not appear to be a threat to officers as he backed his vehicle out of his driveway and tried to drive away from deputies with guns drawn.

"There was no time in the 20 seconds that we saw where he was threatening the officers in any kind of way," she told reporters at a news conference.

When asked whether Brown was shot in the back, attorney Harry Daniels said, “Yes, back of the head.”

'This was an execution'

An eyewitness account and emergency scanner traffic had previously indicated Brown was shot in the back as he tried to drive away.

“My dad got executed just by trying to save his own life,” said Brown’s adult son Khalil Ferebee, who watched the video.

Lassiter, who watched the video multiple times and took notes, said the shooting started as soon as the video began and that she lost count of the number of gunshots fired by law enforcement officers armed with rifles and handguns.

She said she counted as many as eight deputies in the video, some wearing tactical uniforms and some in plainclothes.

“They’re shooting and saying ‘Let me see your hands’ at the same time,” she said. She added: “Let’s be clear. This was an execution.”

The family’s lawyers were also angry about what they described as rude treatment by Pasquotank County Attorney R. Michael Cox, to whom they attributed the decision to limit the amount of footage shown.

They criticised authorities for sharing only 20 seconds of video from a single body camera.

“They’re trying to hide something,” attorney Benjamin Crump said.

Deputies are on leave

Attorney Bakari Sellers said Cox used profanity toward him.