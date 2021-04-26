Turkey's president has announced another round of strict pandemic restrictions, closing businesses and schools and limiting travel for nearly three weeks starting from Thursday to fight a surge in Covid-19 infections and deaths.

Turkey had so far instituted partial lockdowns to curb Covid-19 infections.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that all businesses will have to close down unless otherwise stated by the Interior Ministry.

Supermarkets will remain open except on Sundays. Intercity travel will require permissions, and schools will switch to online education.

The measures will be in place until May 17.

