TÜRKİYE
5 MIN READ
Erdogan asks Biden to reverse 'wrong step' on Armenia declaration
Turkey's President Erdogan says US President Biden's "unfounded" statement on 1915 events has a "destructive impact" on Turkey-US ties, calling on Biden to turn back from "this wrong step as soon as possible."
Erdogan asks Biden to reverse 'wrong step' on Armenia declaration
President Erdogan says there are mass graves of Turks massacred by Armenians in many places, "but nowhere can you find mass graves belonging to Armenians." / AA
Ezgi ToperEzgi Toper
April 26, 2021

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has denounced US President Joe Biden's "genocide" label of the 1915 Armenian events as "groundless" and called for Washington to reverse the "wrong steps". 

"The US president has made comments that are groundless and unfair," Erdogan said in televised remarks on Monday, warning that they could have a "destructive impact" on Turkish-US ties.

"We believe that these comments were included in the declaration following pressure from radical Armenian groups and anti-Turkish circles. But this situation does not reduce the destructive impact of these comments."

Turkey's position is that the deaths of Armenians in eastern Anatolia took place when some sided with invading Russians and revolted against Ottoman forces. A subsequent relocation of Armenians resulted in numerous casualties.

Turkey objects to the presentation of these incidents as "genocide," describing them as a tragedy in which both sides suffered casualties.

Ankara has repeatedly proposed the creation of a joint commission of historians from Turkey and Armenia as well as international experts to tackle the issue.

"Only historians can illuminate such events," said Erdogan on Monday, adding Turkey received no response from Armenia on offer to set up a joint history committee.

On Saturday, Biden called the events of 1915 a "genocide," breaking with American presidents' long-held tradition of refraining from using the term.

'Look in the mirror'

Biden tried to temper the inevitable Turkish anger by calling Erdogan for the first time since taking office in January.

The two leaders agreed in Friday's phone call to meet on the sidelines of a NATO summit in June.

But Erdogan said on Monday that Biden needed "to look in the mirror" when calling the century-old events a "genocide."

"We can also talk about what happened to Native Americans, Blacks and in Vietnam," Erdogan said.

"The level of Turkish-US relations has regressed," Erdogan said.

But he added on a more optimistic note that he was "convinced that a new door can be opened when we meet in June" at the NATO meeting in Brussels.

RECOMMENDED

READ MORE: Turkey rejects Biden calling Armenian events of 1915 'genocide'

Erdogan dares US, EU to make archives public 

Investigating historical events and revealing the truth should be left to experts, historians, not to politicians, said the Turkish president. 

He said there are mass graves of Turks massacred by Armenians in many places, "but nowhere can you find mass graves belonging to Armenians."

There is neither concrete evidence regarding Armenian allegations, nor any international court decision, he said. 

Even in US reports, number of those subjected to relocation and resettlement is 600,000 at most, while actual number is lower, Erdogan said, daring US and Europe to make documents on 1915 events in their archives public "if there are any."

A century ago, over 80 percent of population in present-day Armenia were Muslims, but today there are almost none, Turkish president added.

'Great slander'

Earlier on Monday, Turkish Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop also rejected Biden's recent remarks.

"As the speaker of the Turkish parliament, I reject this great slander [of Biden] against our state, nation and history. I want to remind the officials of the countries, especially those with a criminal record of crimes against humanity, racism and genocide in their history, to be very careful when talking about Turkey," Sentop told in an event in the capital Ankara.

There is no new scientific and historic finding or new evaluation, Sentop said.

"The only thing that changes in the political decision [of the US on the 1915 events]," he said.

READ MORE: When it comes to genocide, the US has no moral high ground

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Djokovic becomes first to win 400 Grand Slam matches
Iraq presses EU to share burden of handling Daesh detainees
Snow, heavy rain kill over 60 in three days in Afghanistan
Moscow claims fresh gains as Ukraine says Russian strikes hit ‘negotiating table’
Life returning to parts of Aleppo after terrorists’ withdrawal: governor
California joins WHO global outbreak network after US exit
China's top military official under investigation
Palestinian family loses baby after waiting 17 years
Sudanese gold mine collapse kills six while dozens remain trapped
Wall Street prepares for nonstop trading as NYSE tests new era
Deaths after landslide in Indonesia’s Java, dozens missing
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators enter second day of peace talks under US plan
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body