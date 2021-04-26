Srinagar, India-administered Kashmir — At the onset of every winter season in the Kashmir region, Ishfaq Ahmad Mir, 27, heads to Jammu armed with bee boxes.

Ishfaq, who completed a master’s degree in political science, took a keen interest in beekeeping three years ago.

Amid Covid-19 pandemic, which has wreaked havoc across the globe, Ishfaq now wants to set an example for those in the region who have seen their economic plight worsen.

“We bring beehives here [in Jammu] in November and remain here till mid-April. It is an arduous journey but filled with joy to be with honeybees for the pollination [drive],” he said.

Over the last few years, the Indian-administered state of Jammu and Kashmir has been a major player in honeybee tourism — and youngsters like Ishfaq have taken pride beekeeping in his countryside home of Sheeri, in the district of Baramulla.

Ishfaq who started beekeeping as a hobby, eventually ended up as a full-time honey-maker. He learned the hard way after starting his beekeeping business with 25,000 INR ($335), as his bee colony was initially hit by parasitic mites.

“I have around 40 beehives and I rely on producing the best quality honey and selling it in the local market. Early on, I faced some problems, but now all thanks to the Almighty it is turning out to be a good venture,” he added.

Despite having a relatively small farm at home, Ishfaq dedicates five to six hours by operating the apiary (a collection of hives or colonies of bees). He now lives his dream after the idea of doing something different struck him in 2015.

“I always wanted to do something different and this is what I end up on...there is a long way to go,” Ishfaq reiterated.

In the peak season, his apiary consists of about 45 hives with each having about 1,200 to 1,500 bees.

"To my understanding, beekeeping increases the production of crops thanks to the pollination process,” he added.

Ishfaq’s friends Irfan Ahmed and Aijaz have also shifted their base to Jammu in winters, hoping to do well this summer and produce a major quantity of honey.

“We have got the resources to produce the world’s best honey,” said Irfan.

Nevertheless Ishfaq also warns that you should be ready to get stung, which he believes is one of the “learning by doing exercises” before yielding any dividends.

“Without sheer dedication, nothing comes your way,” he stated.

The younger generation in Kashmir are wholeheartedly willing to invest their money in apiculture. They aim to keep trees pollinated and benefit from sustainable living.

“It’s a low-investment enterprise and all you need to thrive in it is being punctual,” Ishfaq maintained.

Ishfaq operates an apiary with the help of his brothers, and is aiming to open a large-scale honey farm.

With experience in exterior decoration, he is also planning to paint beehives and turn them into art. He wants to station the hives in the backyard of his house to attract public attention in the countryside. He hopes the painted boxes will also send a message to unwelcome predators, like mites and bears.

In Jammu, at the base of tree trunks, dozens of bee boxes are marked with insignia, numbers and names. Inside the boxes, the bees can be seen waggling before being removed for pollination.