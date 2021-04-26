The US Supreme Court has agreed to hear an appeal to expand gun rights in the country in a New York case over the right to carry a firearm in public for self-defence.

The case marks the court’s first foray into gun rights since Justice Amy Coney Barrett came on board in October, making a 6-3 conservative majority.

The justices said on Monday they will review a lower-court ruling that upheld New York’s restrictive gun permit law.

The court's action follows mass shootings in recent weeks in Indiana, Georgia, Colorado and California.

The case, which probably will be argued in the fall, could lead to the most consequential ruling on the scope of the Second Amendment in more than a decade.

The court had turned down review of the issue in June, before Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death.

Gun owners appeal

The justices will take up an appeal by two gun owners and the New York affiliate of the NRA, an influential gun rights group closely aligned with Republicans, of a lower court ruling throwing out their challenge to the restrictions on concealed handguns outside the home.

A state firearms licensing officer had granted the two men "concealed carry" permits but restricted them to hunting and target practice, prompting the legal challenge.

The lawsuit, rejected by lower courts, sought an unfettered right to carry concealed handguns in public.

Split nation

New York is among eight states that limit who has the right to carry a weapon in public.

The others are: California, Delaware, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Rhode Island.

In the rest of the country, gun owners have little trouble legally carrying their weapons when they go out.

Paul Clement, representing challengers to New York’s permit law, said the court should use the case to settle the issue once and for all.