A letter co-signed by twenty retired generals, a hundred senior officers and more than a thousand soldiers warn of the "disintegration" of France if more is not done to tackle Islam.

The open letter in the far-right French magazine Valeurs Actuelles warns of "suburban hordes" overrunning the country.

"France is in danger. Several mortal dangers threaten it. We who, even in retirement, remain soldiers of France, cannot, in the current circumstances, remain indifferent to the fate of our beautiful country," the letter by the retired French military officers warns.

Amongst the dangers the authors see is the threat of "Islamism", which is often understood to mean Islam in the French political context.

In the letter initially published on April 21, the signatories attacked supporters of a "certain anti-racism" which follows, amongst other things "decolonial theories."

The purpose of those campaigning against racism and reevaluating France's colonial past is to foster "unease, even hatred between communities", the military men warned.

"They attack military and civilian glories by analyzing words that are centuries old," the authors lamented.

France today's hosts more than 5.4 million Muslims, many of whom are Algerians, a former French colony where forces loyal to Paris committed mass atrocities during its 132-year occupation.

The letter comes on the back of another interview on the same right-wing political platform calling for an insurrection in the country to protect against the 'wars of races' and 'cancel culture.'