Instead of helping 200 refugees last October, the Greek authorities attacked and aggressively pushed them back towards Turkey, says a lawsuit filed at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

Legal Centre Lesvos (LCL), the Greek NGO behind the legal fight, says the incident highlights how Greek officials use the “collective expulsion” of refugees as part of a systematic practice implemented by Athens to deal with the migrant issue.

The case has been filed on behalf of 11 Syrians. Alarm Phone, another NGO, which provides an SOS hotline to migrants crossing the Mediterranean Sea, has collected more evidence to back their claim.

Supported by survivor testimonies, GPS data, photos, and videos, lawyers say the incident was “one of the biggest pushbacks in the Aegean”.

The lawsuit says that men wearing balaclavas in Hellenic Coast Guard vessels arrived at the location where the refugees had been waiting for over five hours to be rescued. Instead, the guards, who wore balaclavas took away their belongings, beat them up and pushed them towards the Turkish coast.

They were left with no food, water, or assistance. The guards also threatened refugees with a warning that further violence would follow should they attempt to enter Greek territorial waters again.

Collective expulsion

This is not the first time Athens has faced accusations of migrant mistreatment - most of whom are trying to flee war, extreme poverty, or persecution in their home countries.

In March last year, Ankara announced that it will no longer stop refugees who want to leave Turkey given that the country refused to be Europe’s gatekeeper amid a lack of cooperation from its European neighbours.