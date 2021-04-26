Romania has said it will expel a Russian diplomat, the latest European country to do so in solidarity with the Czech Republic, which is involved in a spat with Moscow.

The deputy military attache at the Russian embassy in Bucharest, Alexei Grichayev, would be declared "persona non grata... in view of his activities and actions contrary to the Convention of Vienna on diplomatic relations," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The Czech government has accused the Russian secret services of being behind an explosion that killed two people at an arms depot in the eastern Czech Republic in 2014, which President Milos Zeman on Sunday likened to terror attacks.

After Prague expelled 18 Russian diplomats over the allegations, Moscow retaliated by kicking out 20 Czech embassy staff, sending bilateral relations to their lowest point in decades.

Russian expels Italian diplomat

Russia expelled an Italian diplomat on Monday and called in Italy's ambassador to its foreign ministry over what it said was a groundless move by Rome to expel two Russian diplomats last month.

Italy had expelled two Russian diplomats after police said they had caught an Italian navy captain passing secret documents to a Russian military official in return for money.

Italy said Russia's decision to expel itss deputy naval attaché from Moscow was unjust.