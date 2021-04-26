Palestinians have gathered in celebration outside occupied Jerusalem's Damascus Gate after barriers put up by Israeli police were removed, allowing them access to a square that became the focus of nightly Ramadan clashes.

Thousands filled the occupied East Jerusalem plaza late on Sunday, some waving Palestinian flags, after police permitted them access to the tiered entrance to Jerusalem's Old City that is a popular night-time meeting place during the Muslim holy month.

Scuffles broke out, however, as Israeli police waded into the crowd to confiscate the flags.

Amid the celebratory scenes that went on into Monday morning, Ahmad Tibi, a lawmaker from Israel's Arab minority, criticised what he called the "mistaken" decision to put the metal barricades up in the first place.

"The decision to reopen is right," he told Reuters outside Damascus Gate. "It is a good decision in the right direction, but they should stop attacking Palestinians."

The clashes followed the start of Ramadan on April 13 and laid bare simmering tensions in the holy city.

There were confrontations between stone-throwing youths and police in riot gear trying to disperse them, using horses and vehicles spraying foul-smelling skunk water.

100 people injured

The anger spilled over into the occupied West Bank, which saw protests in solidarity with East Jerusalemites, and dozens of rockets fired from Gaza into Israel.

Violence peaked on Thursday when Palestinian medics said 100 people were injured as Israeli police arrested more than 50 protesters, even as hundreds of ultra-nationalist Israelis marched through central Jerusalem towards Damascus Gate chanting: "Death to Arabs".

It subsided over the weekend, and videos on Sunday shared on social media showed Palestinians taking down the barriers after evening Ramadan prayers, although Israeli police said they ordered their removal in light of the "unprecedented events" of recent days.

"It was ordered to remove the barriers after consultations with religious authorities, local leaders and shop owners,” an Israeli Police spokesman told Reuters. He said the decision was taken “to ensure peace and security for all” in Jerusalem.