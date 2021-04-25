A ceremony has been held in western Canakkale province to commemorate the 106th anniversary of the landing of foreign troops on Turkish soil during World War I.

A wreath-laying ceremony with limited participants instead of a dawn service, due to coronavirus measures, was held with the participation of thousands of Australians and New Zealanders coming to commemorate their ancestors every April 25.

The ceremony was started with speeches by Australian Ambassador to Ankara Marc Innes-Brown and New Zealand Ambassador Wendy Hinton.

Infantry Staff Lieut Col Anil Aksoy read a letter sent by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk to families of foreign soldiers who were killed in the Gallipoli Campaign.

Eceabat District Governor Mustafa Ciftciler laid a wreath during the ceremony.

READ MORE: Turkey: a veteran nation of Gallipoli

The program was completed after the reading of the Turkish, Australian, and New Zealand national anthems.

The ceremony was attended by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism Gallipoli Peninsula Historical Site President Ismail Kasdemir, British Ambassador Dominick Chilcott, Irish Ambassador Mcguinness and French Consul General in Istanbul Olivier Gauvin.