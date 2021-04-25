Fresh clashes broke out between Palestinians and police after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called for "calm on all sides" after several nights of unrest in Israeli-occupied east Jerusalem.

But the premier also warned late on Saturday that Israel remains "prepared for all scenarios" after dozens of rockets were fired from Gaza towards Israel, prompting Israeli retaliatory air strikes.

Thirty-six rockets were launched overnight Friday, the Israeli army said, the most in a single night this year, after Gaza's rulers Hamas voiced support for the protests in occupied east Jerusalem.

Netanyahu made the remarks after attending an emergency security meeting with senior officials, including army chief Aviv Kohavi, hours after Israeli warplanes struck Gaza early Saturday and a second night of clashes between Palestinians and police in Jerusalem.

"First of all we want to ensure that law and order are respected... now we demand compliance with the law and I call for calm on all sides," Netanyahu said in a statement after the security talks.

The clashes on Saturday evening were less severe than on previous days, according to an AFP journalist at the scene.

Six Palestinians were injured, the Palestinian Red Crescent said.

After Netanyahu's comments, the Israeli army said it intercepted another rocket launched from the Gaza Strip on Saturday evening.

There have been nightly disturbances since the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan on April 13, amid Palestinian anger over police blocking off access to the promenade around the walls of the Old City and a ban on gatherings.

A series of videos posted online have also shown young Arabs attacking ultra-Orthodox Jews, and Jewish groups taking to the streets to bully Arabs.

A march into the heart of Arab east Jerusalem by hundreds of supporters of far-right Jewish nationalist group Lehava added fuel to the fire.

'Playing with fire'

At least 125 people were injured Thursday when Palestinian protesters, angered by chants of "death to Arabs" from far-right Jewish demonstrators, clashed repeatedly with police.

Skirmishes broke out again on Friday when tens of thousands of Muslim worshippers left Jerusalem's revered Al Aqsa mosque after night prayers and found themselves confronted by dozens of armed police, some on horseback.

Protesters hurled water bottles at police, who fired stun grenades to disperse them.

The violence was the worst in years between Israeli police and Palestinians in the disputed Holy City.

"We uphold freedom of religion... for all residents and visitors of Jerusalem," Netanyahu said.

Expressions of concern and calls for restraint have come from the European Union, United Nations and other countries.