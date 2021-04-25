Turkey’s foreign ministry has summoned the US Ambassador in Ankara to protest US President's Joe Biden's statement on the Armenian events of 1915.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal met with David Satterfield late Saturday to express Ankara's strong condemnation. “The statement does not have a legal ground in terms of international law and has hurt the Turkish people, opening a wound that’s hard to fix in our relations,” the ministry said.

On Saturday, US President Joe Biden followed through on a campaign promise to recognise the events that began in 1915 as "genocide."

Minutes after the White House proclamation Turkish officials denounced the US move.

"We have nothing to learn from anybody on our own past. Political opportunism is the greatest betrayal to peace and justice," Foreign Minister Cavusoglu said on Twitter. "We entirely reject this statement based solely on populism."

Turkey rejects the use of the word, saying both Turks and Armenians were killed and has called for a joint history commission to investigate.

'Distortion of historical facts'

US President Joe Biden's remarks on the events of 1915, which distorted historical facts under pressure from the radical Armenian lobby, are null and void, Turkey's presidential spokesman said on Saturday.

"We strongly reject and condemn this statement, which reflects the slanders of those who are malicious and whose only agenda is hostile to our country," Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said in a statement.

Kalin emphasised that the so-called "genocide" allegations lack any basis or scholarly evidence as required by international law.

"When our President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for the establishment of a joint history commission to investigate the 1915 events, he wanted to save a historical issue from the shadow of politics and malicious circles. The US president ignored these facts and took an unfair attitude," he said.

Kalin said historical events must be investigated by historians and these facts cannot be determined by the narrow interests of a political context.

He told Al Jazeera that many respected historians such as Bernard Lewis, Edward Erickson and Guenter Lewy have denied and rejected any claim of genocide.

Stressing that the word genocide was invented in 1948, he said the term could not be applied to events before 1948.

Kalin contended that the US administration unfortunately has succumbed to the pressure of the Armenian lobby.

”The statement by the US president politicises historical facts for narrow political gains. This is really unfortunate,” he added.

Turkish business community in the US protests Biden's move