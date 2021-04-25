At least 27 people have been killed and 46 injured in a fire at a hospital in southeastern Baghdad that had been equipped to house Covid-19 patients, according to medical sources at three nearby hospitals.

The fire at the Ibn Khatib hospital in the Diyala Bridge area of the Iraqi capital occurred on Saturday after an accident caused an oxygen tank to explode, the sources said.

Many ambulances were rushing towards the hospital, ferrying away those hurt by the fire, a Reuters photographer nearby said.

Patients not injured in the incident were also being transferred out of the hospital, the medical sources said.

The head of Iraqi civil defence unit said the fire broke out in the floor designated for the pulmonary intensive care unit and that 90 people have been rescued from the hospital out of 120, state news agency INA quoted him as saying.

Major General Kadhim Bohan added that the fire has been put out.

'Crime against patients exhausted by Covid-19'

The fire, which according to several sources was caused by negligence, often linked to endemic corruption in Iraq, immediately sparked anger on social media in the country.

Baghdad Governor Mohammed Jaber called on the health ministry "to establish a commission of enquiry so that those who did not do their jobs may be brought to justice."

In a statement, the government's human rights commission said the incident was "a crime against patients exhausted by Covid-19 who put their lives in the hands of the health ministry and its institutions and instead of being treated, perished in flames."

The commission called on Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al Kadhemi to sack Health Minister Hassan al Tamimi and "bring him to justice."