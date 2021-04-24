The United States of America, as a polity and a nation, always has this self-perception that it is a proud bastion of human rights, freedom, and that even when it does wrong, it was for good intentions.

It is that self-perception, that very warped image that can only be thrown up in the reflections of a Fairground hall of mirrors labyrinth, that gives American politicians the gumption to believe they are the arbiters of what is right and what is wrong.

When one takes the sort of distorted self-image described above into account, one begins to understand the foolishness behind President Joe Biden’s recognition of the Armenian tragedy of 1915 as a “genocide”.

Genocide as a political bludgeon

Of course, it is ironic that the US is a signatory to the Rome Statute that created the International Criminal Court (ICC), which investigates and prosecutes the crime of genocide, but has itself failed to ratify the treaty.

Effectively, the US has removed itself from all international legal supervision, placing itself in a position whereby it can readily point the finger at other states while failing to look into the mirror, one that is not warped by hubris at any rate. Short of a referral by the UN Security Council, which the US can simply veto, it is simply impossible for the ICC to investigate American involvement in genocide, war crimes, crimes of aggression, and crimes against humanity.

While it is foolish to say that genocides could not have been perpetrated prior to its formal recognition as a crime, the first time that it was properly defined as such was in 1946 after the Holocaust and Nazi Germany’s murder of millions of Jews, Romani Gypsies, and other “undesirables”. Prior to this, there was no recognition that genocide itself was a crime, and there was broad international legal consensus that states could more or less behave as they saw fit within their own borders despite how morally repugnant that position was.

That aside, for the crime of genocide to even be found, there is an international legal requirement that the alleged perpetrator had acted with “…intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group…”. Without establishing intent, no matter how tragic the circumstances, events cannot be rationally or legally described as a genocide, and this opinion finds support in the works of academics such as Bernard Lewis, himself a noted Orientalist who had little love for the Ottomans.

It is obvious that Biden has not established intent and is merely expressing his own opinion which, and it may surprise him to learn, has no international legal bearing. To retrospectively comb over historical events to anachronistically judge which power was guilty of genocide when all the witnesses have long since passed on shows that this is not an exercise in establishing right from wrong, but rather it is a political tool used to bludgeon an ally who is not willing to blindly fall in line with the White House’s diktats at the expense of Turkey’s national interests.