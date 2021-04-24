Several thousand anti-lockdown demonstrators have marched through central London despite restrictions on mass gatherings during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event was billed by organisers: "Unite for Freedom".

The protesters view Covid-19 restrictions as unnecessary and a breach of their human rights. They oppose vaccinations, mask-wearing and so called health passports.

Media reports put numbers at about 10,000, though the Metropolitan Police did not confirm a figure.

'Take off your mask'