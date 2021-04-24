WORLD
Thousands take to London streets against Covid-19 lockdown
Demonstrators at the "Unite for Freedom" march say they viewed Covid-19 restrictions as unnecessary and a breach of their human rights.
A woman holds a placard during an anti-lockdown 'Unite for Freedom' protest, in London, Britain, on April 24, 2021. / Reuters
By Mazhar Ali
April 24, 2021

Several thousand anti-lockdown demonstrators have marched through central London despite restrictions on mass gatherings during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event was billed by organisers: "Unite for Freedom".

The protesters view Covid-19 restrictions as unnecessary and a breach of their human rights. They oppose vaccinations, mask-wearing and so called health passports.

Media reports put numbers at about 10,000, though the Metropolitan Police did not confirm a figure.

'Take off your mask'

Protesters chanted "freedom" and "take off your mask" and some carried placards saying: "No to vaccine passports" and "Lockdowns kill".

Most were unmasked.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said he was not aware of any arrests.

England has relaxed its lockdown restrictions in recent weeks. 

Non-essential shops and outdoor hospitality reopened on April 12, but indoor gatherings are still banned until May 17 at the earliest.

SOURCE:Reuters
