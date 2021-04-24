TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Erdogan: Northern Iraq operation will bring regional peace, security
President Erdogan says Turkey aims to rid the country's southern borders of terrorism completely as Ankara launches a new Operation Claw-Lightning and Claw-Thunderbolt in northern Iraq.
Erdogan: Northern Iraq operation will bring regional peace, security
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech as he attends the Observer Day activity of Blue Homeland-2021 Exercise, via video conference call at the Vahdettin Pavilion in Istanbul, Turkey on March 6, 2021. / AA
By Halil Sumerkan
April 24, 2021

An operation launched on Friday night against terrorists in northern Iraq aims to completely eliminate the terrorist threat along Turkey’s southern borders, the Turkish president has said.

“This operation, carried out with respect for Iraq’s territorial integrity, will contribute to the establishment of peace and security in the region,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan said via video link to the Operations Claw-Thunderbolt and Claw-Lightning command centre on Saturday.

He stressed that Turkey aims to rid its southern borders of terrorism against efforts to establish a terrorist presence there.

READ MORE:Why did Turkey conduct an operation in Iraq’s Gara region?

The separatist terrorist group PKK often uses bases in northern Iraq, just across Turkey’s southern border, to hide out and plot terror attacks in Turkey.

RECOMMENDED

There is no place for separatist terrorist groups in the future of Turkey or neighbouring Iraq or Syria, said Erdogan.

So far in the operation many terrorists have been neutralised and multiple shelters and caves destroyed, he added.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

READ MORE:Will Iraq and Turkey develop a security cooperation against the PKK?

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM
US cutting tariffs on India to 18% after Modi agrees to stop buying Russian oil, says Trump
Up to 1,000 migrants feared missing after Cyclone Harry ravages Mediterranean: NGO
Latest Epstein files ensnare global figures, prompt resignations
Türkiye-Oman business event OMNEX 2026 kicks off
UK summons Russian envoy over 'unprovoked, unjustified' expulsion of British diplomat
Zelenskyy orders military response to growing Russian attacks on Ukraine's railways
Turkish aerospace vehicles drive rising high-tech exports in 2025
Former China justice minister jailed for life over corruption
EU foreign policy chief warns a Europe-wide army could be ‘extremely dangerous’