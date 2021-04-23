The Turkish financial crimes watchdog has blocked all bank accounts of cryptocurrency exchange platform Vebitcoin in the country.

The move came after Vebitcoin announced that it stopped all of its activities citing financial strains.

The Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) also initiated an investigation into Vebitcoin and its managers.

On Thursday, an investigation into another cryptocurrency platform, Thodex, was launched.

READ MORE: Why are cryptocurrencies booming in Turkey?

Turkey seeks arrest of crypto boss over huge fraud, detains dozens

Turkey issued an international arrest warrant on Friday for the founder of a cryptocurrency exchange who fled with a reported over $2 billion in investors' assets.

Police also detained more than 60 people in raids over their alleged links to Thodex, the company headed by the fugitive businessman Faruk Fatih Ozer.