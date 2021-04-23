The head of Armenian Foundations Union in the Turkish metropolis Istanbul on Friday criticised the instrumentalisation of 1915 by irrelevant political figures from "the outer world."

"We do not approve of the handling and use of some painful and saddening events that took place between the two nations more than 100 years ago by political authorities. We are against the instrumentalisation of our sorrows by daily politics," said Bedros Sirinoglu, the chairperson of Armenian Foundations Union and Surp Pirgic Armenian Hospital Foundation.

"The deplorable events in history can be discussed by Armenian and Turkish state authorities as well as objective historians," he said. "But as far as I see, those who get involved in the issue with political motives, the US, the EU and some other countries are far from being well-intentioned."

Sahak Masalyan, the Armenian Orthodox Patriarch, also criticised the use of 1915 events as a political tool.

"It saddens us to see that the suffering of our people and the suffering of our ancestors are instrumentalized by some countries for everyday political purposes," said Masalyan.

"The tension caused by the usage of the issue in parliamentary agendas for decades has not served the rapprochement of the two nations, on the contrary, it provokes hostile feelings and delays peace," added Masalyan.

Masalyan underlined that using more meticulous language, refraining from expressions that degrade national dignity will make it easier to establish constructive dialogues.

Turkey’s Communications Director Fahrettin Altun expressed his gratitude to the Patriarch. “We will continue to live in peace and tranquility in this land as brothers and sisters,” Altun said.

