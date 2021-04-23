TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Erdogan, Biden agree to meet in June
US President Joe Biden and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan agree to meet one-on-one during the NATO summit in June.
US President Joe Biden (L) meets with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at Beylerbeyi Palace in Istanbul, Turkey on November 22, 2014. / Reuters
By Ezgi Toper, Ali Topchi, Ayşe Nur Dok
April 23, 2021

US President Joe Biden and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will hold their first bilateral meeting in June.

The meeting, to take place on the sidelines of the June 14 NATO leaders meeting in Brussels, Belgium, will be used "to discuss the full range of bilateral and regional issues," after the leaders held a bilateral telephone call.

Erdogan and Biden agreed on the strategic character of the bilateral relationship and the importance of working together to build greater cooperation on issues of mutual interest, the Turkish presidency said in a statement. 

Erdogan noted that addressing the issues of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization's (FETO) presence in the US and Washington's support for the YPG/PYD/PKK terror group in Syria is important to advancing relations between the two countries, the statement added.

It was the first phone contact between Erdogan and Biden since the US president assumed office in January. 

The two leaders agreed to work together to improve cooperation, it added.

Priority of common, strategic interests

Following the Turkish and American leaders' phone call, Turkey's presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin and the US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan had another phone call, according to the presidential office in Ankara.

Kalin and Sullivan discussed details of topics that both presidents talked about.

Both officials also expressed the pleasure of the meeting decision for the leaders despite the current disputes.

It also stated that common and strategic interests should be initiated on the basis of mutual respect between Turkey and US relations.

Kalin and Sullivan's phone conversation was not the only one in which officials spoke after Erdogan and Biden’s phone call.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu also held a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on late Friday, according to diplomatic sources.

Both top diplomats focused on the follow up to issues discussed by both presidents.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
