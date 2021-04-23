A female police employee has been stabbed to death by a Tunisian man at a police station southwest of Paris, the local prosecutor's office and a police source said.

The attacker was fatally wounded when an officer opened fire on him at the station in Rambouillet, a wealthy commuter town about 60 km from Paris, a police source said on condition of anonymity.

The attack took place in the secure entrance area of the station at around 2:20 pm (1220 GMT), the police source added.

Terror investigation

The French anti-terror police said it had opened an investigation into the deadly stabbing.

Prime Minister Jean Castex and Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin both announced they were heading to the scene.

The assailant was aged 36 and was unknown to security services, sources close to the investigation said.

France has faced a series of attacks in recent years that have cost the lives of hundreds of people.

