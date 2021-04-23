In Istanbul's upmarket district of Nisantasi, the Tesvikiye mosque, which, despite its age, can still make its surroundings appear drab, has re-opened after an extensive three-year renovation costing more than $2 million.

Initially commissioned in 1854 by Sultan Abdulmecid I, the stoic grand structure stands aloof from the high-end boutique shops and eateries that jostle for pedestrian attention.

While Nisantasi is nowadays perhaps better known as the destination of Turkey's old moneyed elite, fashionistas and some of the country's biggest celebrities, the area owes its existence to Tesvikiye mosque and a decision more than 170 years ago to develop the region and its surrounding areas.

And as with most notable attractions in Istanbul, it all started with an edict to erect an imperial mosque that reflected the Ottoman caliphate's changing winds. It's also how the area got its name 'Teşvik', meaning incentive in Turkish.

The Tesvikiye mosque boasts an Ottoman baroque style blended with European baroque designs that emerged in the 18th and 19th century while staying true to its local roots based in the beating heart of the Islamic caliphate spanning three continents.

Modern historians have often been quick to mark the period of Mimar Sinan, one of the greatest architects in Ottoman history who did more than anyone to chisel the Istanbul skyline we know today as the highwater mark of innovation and architecture.

Yet, the style of the Tesvikiye mosque suggests something altogether different. An empire that was restless and seeking to define and create new contemporary styles.

During this late Ottoman period, several other Ottoman baroque places of worship were built in Istanbul, including Ortakoy mosque, Dolmabahce Palace and the charming Nuruosmaniye Mosque.

In his bookOttoman Baroque: The Architectural Refashioning of Eighteenth-Century Istanbul, the historian Unver Rustem took issue with prolific orientalist Bernard Lewis who questioned the authenticity of such mosques in the Ottoman capital.

"Denigrated by later commentators as decadent and foreign, the style was in its own time a remarkable success, dominating the architectural output of Istanbul between the 1740s and early 1800s and earning the appreciation of locals and foreigners alike," said Rustem.

Turning his ire to Lewis, the art historian Rustem asserted that "it is precisely because the new style was employed—and, moreover, applauded—in the most esteemed of contexts that it cannot be understood as an index of insecurity, nor as a loosening of architectural decorum."

The Tesvikiye mosque in Nisantasi is the most unique of expressions of comfortable power wrapped in marble elegance.