When Alarm Phone, a telephone hotline offering support to refugees in distress in the Mediterranean Sea, received alerts that two boats off Libya were in distress on Wednesday morning, a crew immediately started searching for two rubber boats.

The vessels were at least ten hours from the Ocean Viking rescue ship that went to look for them. Racing against time under unruly sea conditions with waves up to six metres, the crew didn’t stop for 48 hours.

Then, on Thursday, “the crew of the Ocean Viking had to witness the devastating aftermath of the shipwreck,” said SOS Mediterranee, a European Organisation for the Rescue of Lives at Sea in a statement. “Our worst fear has come true.”

Around 130 migrants are believed to have drowned. Only three bodies were found by a merchant ship, My Rose. A Frontex airplane later spotted one rubber boat and ten more bodies near the vicinity of the wreck, where the Ocean Viking crew had found no survivors.

“I have no trouble admitting that I spent a few hours in the bathroom, vomiting... I was exhausted, dehydrated, I hardly managed to get back into bed, and all that while I was protected by a ship like a mighty lady of the sea that weighs thousands of tons,” said one team member, Alessandro, in a testimony on Friday.

“Outside, somewhere in those same waves, a dinghy carrying 120 people. Or 100, or 130. We will never know, because they are all dead,” the rescuer said.

A disaster that could have been prevented

In only four months of 2021, over 350 people who have embarked on dangerous journeys from North Africa in order to reach Europe, have died. That number excludes this latest incident that has tragically taken yet more lives. Many of the migrants are from Libya, where a civil war has forced thousands of people to flee.