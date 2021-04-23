Israeli oppression and imprisonment of Palestinians and their supporters has frequently garnered international attention, but little international action.

However recent geopolitical shifts and a series of high profile cases reported through large media outlets highlight the extent to which unjust imprisonment and disproportionate sentencing and prison durations affect the Palestinian right to self-determination.

This even extends past the physical and legal jurisdiction of Israel, affecting supporters of Palestine and thus offering the potential of a more unified call to action. Collective punishment, now extending past Palestinians, should raise questions of the reach of the illegal occupation and how it is growing as both a regional and international problem.

Internationally, the case of the Palestinian resistance fighter and Lebanese citizen Georges Ibrahim Abdallah in France has brought together number of sides of the social and political spectrum, and allows for a re-centring of the discussion of anti-Zionism.

Abdallah is one of the longest serving political prisoners in history - specifically in Europe - with last October marking 37 years behind bars. Convicted for the assasination of an American and an Israeli diplomat, Abdallah was sentenced to life in prison but has served the minimum sentence and consistently denied release due to foreign pressure.

A protest calling for his release organised by Collectif Palestine Vaincra recently took place in Toulouse, raising awareness on the plight of a number of high profile political prisoners directly or indirectly detained by Israel such as Khalida Jarrar, Marwan Barghouti and Ahmad Saadat.

Despite being granted release with a stipulation of deportation to Lebanon, the then-foreign minister denied his exit from France and Abdallah continued his appeal process. While France and Lebanon remain strong allies, it seems to be an alliance of French interests. It has and continues to set a premise for societies to fall in line with national interests rather than independently forming an opinion based on historical fact.

In tandem, Prisoners Day was recently commemorated on April 17 with a week-long campaign that is set to raise awareness and the plight of those in Israeli prisons or detention centres. In Palestine, over 4,500 people are held in Israeli custody with approximately 1,400 arrested this year alone. This comes in conjunction with a general escalation of aggression against Palestinians in both Gaza, the West Bank and Jerusalem.

Sentencing is often disproportionate to the ‘crime’ committed and usually has lifelong detrimental effects on the prisoner years after his release. Oftentimes, the effect of mistreatment and poor care cause ex-prisoners to become traumatised, in essence subjecting many to life sentences.

A recent case to highlight this is that of Mansour al Shahatit, who, upon his release from Israeli custody on April 8, was unable to recognise his mother or brother due to an extended sentence of seventeen years, in addition to experiencing both solitary confinement and torture.