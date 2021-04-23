One day in September 1926, a young Jewish journalist boarded a Berlin train. His name was Leopold Weiss. All around him he saw faces that were unhappy and vacant. Europe’s high culture, the advancement of sciences and material progress weren’t enough to make its people happy. By the time Weiss stepped onto the platform again, he was convinced salvation lay somewhere else. He wanted to be a Muslim — or so the story goes.

Born in 1900 to Jewish parents whose forefathers were rabbinical clerics, he formally converted to Islam a few days after that Berlin trip. When he died almost a century later in 1992, he was an acclaimed intellectual known all over the Muslim world as Muhammad Asad.

The Road to Mecca, his famous memoir, has helped introduce Islam to countless people.

“Perhaps no other book except the Qur’an itself led to a greater number of conversion to Islam,” wrote Murad Hofmann, a German diplomat, and himself a convert.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan, who lived a glamourous life as a cricketer, cites Asad as a motivation that set him on the religious path. Sayyid Qutb, a leading figure in the pan-Islamic Muslim Brotherhood, drew from Asad’s work to shape his own views on political Islam. Margaret Marcus, a young Jewish woman, left behind a life in New York to live in Lahore after reading The Road to Mecca. She adopted the name of Maryam Jameelah and became a well known Islamic scholar.

Asad’s English translation of the Quran is ranked alongside that of Marmuduke Pickthall and Abdullah Yusuf Ali.

While his train experience has often been written about, his conversion was anything but the result of a sudden revelation. It was in part related to the turmoil that young Asad witnessed in Europe after the devastating World War I.

Searching for light in chaos

Asad grew up in Lwow, a city that in the early 20th century was part of Austria, in the affluent household of his father, a well-to-do lawyer.

His childhood was spent vacationing at the Alps and on a family farm where Asad enjoyed the company of Ruthenian peasant girls.

Even though his parents were not particularly religious, private tutors trained him in Jewish scriptures and in time he could confidently discuss Biblical exegesis - the complex set of religious commentaries. After his conversion to Islam, this would particularly help his understanding of the Quran.

“Thus, by the age of thirteen, I not only could read Hebrew with great fluency but also spoke it freely and had, in addition, a fair acquaintance with Aramiac,” he wrote.

Religion was the last thing on his mind when he entered the University of Vienna in 1920 to study history of art. Days were spent studying philosophy, evenings at the clubs.

He quickly entrenched himself in various literary circles, which would gather in Vienna cafes to discuss Sigmund Freud’s discoveries in the field of psychoanalysis. Like other young people, Asad was searching for answers in the aftermath of the bloody World War I, which ravaged Europe between 1914 and 1918.

“Europe was in a moral crisis. The western civilization almost destroyed itself in the course of the war. A whole generation of young men was wiped out. But it was also a dynamic period. People were not constrained by old dogmas and they were looking for new spiritual sources,” says Martin Kramer, an Israeli historian, who has written about Asad.

“That’s one way to understand Asad. He doesn’t emerge from a self-satisfied political and cultural order. He emerges from an order, which just had a brush with total collapse.”

European discipline, Victorian norms - all had gone to the dogs during the war as fellow Europeans bombed each other’s cities and towns into oblivion.

In its aftermath came suffering and soul-searching. Having lost the war, Germany’s economy was bearing the brunt of the reparations. Inflation was so high that middle-class people were selling family heirlooms and furniture to survive.

Restless and unable to focus, Asad dropped out of university to pursue a career as a writer. His father was dead set against such a decision and cut off his stipend as a punishment.

On his own, Asad traveled to Berlin where he flirted with the art scene for a while, writing a movie script and spending whatever he earned on all-night sprees involving booze and women. Most of the time, he remained strapped for cash.

He briefly worked for a news wire agency and scored a scoop when he interviewed Madame Gorky, the wife of the famous Russian writer, Maxim Gorky.

But Asad never really settled in. Europe was not to be his home for long. Something else was calling him - it was a call to Islam, and his path would wind through Jerusalem.

An Arabian love affair

“Asad fell in love with the Arabs, before he fell in love with Islam,” says Shalom Goldman, a professor of religion at the Duke Univeristy, who is wrting a book on promiment Jews who converted to Islam.

“Islam was a way of being an Arab. That’s why instead of going to a religious school, he went to live with the bedouins for six years in Saudi Arabia. For him that was the real authentic culture; not Egypt’s Al-Azhar University or studying in Pakistan (at the time the British colony of India).”

Asad first encountered the Muslim world in 1922 when he travelled to Palestine on the invitation of his uncle, Dorian, a psychiatrist and one of Freud’s disciples.

That was a time of political upheaval and strife in Palestine. Zionists were lobbying for a Jewish nation — sometimes violently. Tens of thousands of Jews were migrating to Palestine from Russia and elsewhere, altering the demography.

But to Asad it appeared that the local Muslim Arab bedouin with his honesty, simplicity and his camels and camps was closer to the Hebrew characters he had studied as a boy in the Old Testament than a modern European Jew.

On several occasions, Asad confronted Zionist leaders such as Dr Chaim Weizmann, pushing them to explain how Jews can claim to have more rights than Palestinian Arabs who had lived in the region for two thousands years.

“Asad’s anti-Zionism was deeply rooted. It wasn’t something he adopted to become more acceptable to Muslims,” says Kramer.

One of Asad’s closest friends in Palestine, Jacob de Haan, a Jewish Dutch journalist, was killed by Zionist extremists because of his persistent opposition to how the Arabs were being treated.

Years later when Israelis tried to lay claim to all of Jerusalem, Asad would continue to defend the rights of Palestinians.

The Zionists want to keep Jerusalem as Israel’s capital for forever, he wrote in an article The Vision of Jerusalem published in 1982. But “eternity is an attribute of God alone.”

He spoke and wrote about how Islam views Jerusalem as a “Holy City” for all the religions and not real-estate given in patrimony to the Jewish people alone.

“Asad was probably the first person to articulate the idea of Zionist colonialism before the Marxist thinkers made it vogue in the 1960s and 70s,” says Goldman.

It was during his stay in Palestine and subsequent trips to Jordan, Egypt and other Muslim regions over the next few years that Asad developed an infatuation for Arabs and their way of life.

His stories published in the Frankfurter Zeitung, one of Germany’s most respected journals, spoke about Arabs as “blessed” people who live “a wonderfully simple life that in a direct line leads from birth to death”. His articles were later compiled as his first book, The Unromantic Orient.

Years later when he was asked to speak on his Quran translation, Asad instead dedicated a great part of his speech on why he thought God chose to send His last messenger to the Arab lands. A tough life in the desert made a bedouin realise his own insignificance. A bedouin appreciated that beyond the many deities of the Arab tribes there has to be one Supreme Being sustaining life, he said.

After his Palestine experience, he travelled deeper into the Arabian peninsula - in what is today Saudi Arabia — immersing himself in desert life and became a virtual Arab as evident from his command over the Arabic language.

For six years, he lived among bedouin tribes in Saudi Arabia, riding camels, wearing their clothes, and learning their dialect.

But how was it that a white European was able to travel so freely and live in a country, which was then rife with political intrigue, foreign interference and where a white man was viewed with suspicion?

Friends and foes

Saudi Arabia was in the midst of an uprising when Asad, newly converted to Islam, arrived there in 1927 to perfom Hajj, the pilgrimage to Mecca that every Muslim is obliged to perform at least once in his or her lifetime.

Ibn Saud, the founder of modern Saudi Arabia, was struggling to exert control over rebellious tribes scattered around the desert.

At the same time, Saud distrusted the British who were using their military might as an influence over Arab leaders.

“Of course Asad’s journalistic work and his connections to the international press formed an important component of his relationship with the King,” says Günther Windhager, an Austrian anthropologist, who is writing a book on Asad’s time in Saudi Arabia.

Asad continued to write for European newspapers. Some of his stories were translated and reprinted in Dutch in Indonesia, which was then the Dutch East Indies. This gave the journalist considerable clout in the king’s court.

“Equipped with first-hand insider knowledge and a pen critical of imperialism he exposed the British policy in the Middle East - at the price of being under surveillance at every turn,” says Windhager.

With the king’s blessing, Asad took long trips into the Arabian lands at a time when most non-Muslims were barred from venturing beyond the port city of Jeddah.

How Asad was able to gain access to Ibn Saud’s court so quickly after his arrival has been a point of considerable debate. But Saudi Arabia was still a decade away from hitting its first oil well, which brought billions of petrodollars in subsequent years. The high walls and protocols weren’t erected around the palaces.

For his part, Asad writes that it was a matter of chance and despair. Before coming to perform his first Hajj, he had married Elsa, a painter who was 15 years his senior and whom he dearly loved. They had traveled to Mecca together.

She was inflicted by some tropical disease and died nine days after the pilgrimage. That experience left Asad devastated. Somehow the king got wind of it and invited him for a meeting. From then on the two got very close, Asad writes.

He eventually became a kind of king’s advisor - once even taking a dangerous journey across the desert with Kuwait to find out who was supplying arms and ammunition to the rebels fighting Saud’s rule.

While Asad had already read the Quran and converted to Islam, it was around this time that he began to explore the complex aspects of the religion - such as Islamic jurisdrudence and its role in politics.

Generally, Muslim students spend years studying Islamic texts under the tutelage of experienced scholars at some religious school. In Asad’s case, it remains unclear who he consulted for guidance. His detractors have often used this against him.

“We really don’t know anything about his connections in the religious circles during his stay there,” says Dr. Muzaffar Iqbal, founder of the Center for Islamic Sciences in Canada.

In any case, Asad had started meeting Muslim intellectuals who visited the holiest Islamic cities from India and Indonesia.

Asad’s son, Talal Asad, a distinguished Islamic scholar in his own right, is also unaware of the scholars his father was in touch with in those years.

“He studied hadith (Prophet’s sayings) briefly with a scholar in Medina who, so he told me when I was very young, was a learned ‘alim from Tumbucktoo’ (sic),” Talal tells TRT World in an emailed response.

Talal, now 88 years old, is Asad’s only son. He was born in Saudi Arabia from Asad’s third marriage to Munira, a girl from the powerful Shammar tribe. A year after Elsa’s death, Asad was briefly married to another woman from Riyadh, and who he divorced.

“...marriage in Islam is not a sacrament but a civil contract - recourse to divorce is always open to either of the marriage partners…,” Asad writes in his memoir.

The stigma attached with divorce is absent in a Muslim society with the exception of Muslims in Pakistan and India who have been influenced by the Hindu religion, he said.

After six years in Saudi Arabia, Asad was looking to settle down there - he was also in touch with some publishers for a book he wanted to write on Arab tribes.

But the long duration of his official name change procedure was a hindrance to his integration process, as the name Leopold Weiss repeatedly caused misunderstandings and gave the impression that he was not a Muslim, says Windhager.