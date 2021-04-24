On July 24, 2013, a few weeks after his coup against a democratically elected government, Abdel Fattah el Sisi asked Egyptians to support him and the military in a ‘war on terror’.

Eight years on and there’s little for the Egyptian military to cheer about. Recently, Daesh released a video of the murder of a local Egyptian Coptic Christian from Bir el Abed, as well as two Arab Bedouin tribesmen. In the video, just before the Daesh militant shoots the Christian man point blank in the head, he issues a warning: “As for you Christians in Egypt, this is the price you are paying for supporting the Egyptian army.”

Before he kills the tribesman, he accuses them of fighting alongside the Egyptian army in the region.

Critics might ask: what happened to Sisi’s ‘war on terror’? How is that one of the largest armies in the Middle East, adorned with high-tech Western military equipment, unable to root out Daesh from the north Sinai?

The reality is that it was Sisi who handed Daesh the keys to the Sinai, so to speak.

No, he didn’t literally or wittingly allow them to become the dominant force in the Sinai, but the very moment he overthrew democracy and the moment he began using scorched earth tactics against non-Daesh ‘insurgents’ in the Sinai, was the very moment he created the logics of dualistic brutality that allows Daesh to thrive.

And they have thrived in the Sinai – carrying out the mass murder of Egyptian Muslims, launching large-scale attacks on the Egyptian military and, just last summer, they were able to seize and occupy villages.

Sisi typically reacts to this with militarised violence that often means war crimes carried out against civilians, which in turn further entrenches Daesh within the besieged population.

Defending kleptocracy

As always with Egypt, it didn’t have to be this way.

Egypt’s democratically elected president Mohamed Morsi had wanted to address the growing insurgency in the Sinai through his Nahda campaign: an attempt to upgrade Egypt’s most underdeveloped region from the ground up.

No more would the Bedouins, who face racial discrimination and are treated as non-citizens, be left out of the Egyptian society, employment and the economy. When visiting, of all places, Bir el Abed in October 2012, Morsi addressed Bedouin tribal leaders and boldly proclaimed, “The age of oppression and discrimination has reached an end … Sinai is part of Egypt, and is equal to other parts of Egypt.”

But Morsi was never allowed to put the Nahda into effect, namely because it meant taking power and money away from Egypt’s praetorian kleptocrats and their foreign corporate and state allies around the world. After a massive media campaign against the president, ‘Operation Eagle’ was launched by the Egyptian military and the Bedouins were once again reduced to the pro-regime media smears of “jihadis and criminals”, all the better to be bombed and assailed by the army.