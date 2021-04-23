At least 172 people have been killed in three different shipwrecks in the central Mediterranean Sea, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said.

“Over the past three days, we have received reports that there were at least three boats,” that have sunk “in the central Mediterranean,” said IOM spokeswoman Safa Msehli at a UN press briefing on Friday.

She noted that the IOM was quoting tolls given by NGOs operating rescue ships in the area.

On one of the boats, there were 130 people aboard, a second was carrying two people, while on a third vessel that sank 40 people were believed to have perished.

“This actually brings the death toll in the central Mediterranean alone to close to 500 people, which is almost three times as many as the desktop in the same period of last year,” said Msehli.

Rubber boat carrying 130 capsized

SOS Mediterranee, which operates the rescue vessel Ocean Viking, said late on Thursday that the wreck of a rubber boat, which was initially carrying around 130 people, was spotted in the Mediterranean Sea northeast of the Libyan capital, Tripoli. The aid vessel did not find any survivors, but could see at least ten bodies near the wreck, the group added in a statement.

“We are heartbroken. We think of the lives that have been lost and of the families who might never have certainty as to what happened to their loved ones,” read the statement.

In the years since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that ousted and killed longtime dictator Muammar Gadhafi, war-torn Libya has emerged as the dominant transit point for migrants fleeing war and poverty in Africa and the Middle East. Smugglers often pack desperate families into ill-equipped rubber boats that stall and founder along the perilous Central Mediterranean route.

