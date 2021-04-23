India's Border Security Force has reportedly arrested and sought charges to be filed against a pigeon ... yes, a pigeon.

The charges are unclear but appear to be related to the bird flying sans permission into Indian air space from Pakistan with a phone number taped to its left foot and landing unannounced on the shoulder of a guard on duty near the excitable border.

Saturday's incident is not the first of its kind between the two rival neighbours. There has been noticeable uptick in the detentions of suspect birds in recent years, possibly following the flow of hostile rhetoric, creating a need for bird-brain experts and fluffing up defence budgets.

On a more serious note, pigeon keeping remains a popular hobby in South Asia. Owners often tag their homing birds with identification numbers or add their contact numbers in case the culvers get lost.

Millions of birds and animals cross the international borders but here is a list of the unlucky (or successful depending on whom you talk to) few that managed to arouse suspicions and cause alarm around the Indo-Pak border region.

April 2021

India’s paramilitary force asks Punjab state police to file charges against a Pakistani pigeon who perched on the shoulder of an Indian soldier deployed at Punjab border region.

The pigeon remains in detention as authorities investigate the bird and a piece of paper that had what appeared to be a Pakistani mobile number attached to its leg.

May 2020

Villagers in India-administered Kashmir handed over a pigeon to security forces who detained the bird after it flew in from Pakistan.

The bird was released after its owner, a Pakistani villager, appealed for his pet to be freed, clarifying the numbers found scribbled on a paper attached to the pigeon were just his phone number in case it got lost. Like it did.

June 2018

Another pigeon from Pakistan was caught by India’s border forces. It was handed over to local Indian police.

The bird was sent for further examination and x-ray scans.

November 2017

Indian security personnel reportedly captured a hawk that was flying above the skies in the Indo-Pak border region in “mysterious circumstances.”

The bird was reportedly found with an electronic device attached to it.

May 2017

Indian forces apprehended another pigeon, this time at the Sino-Indian border.

Villagers caught the bird and handed it over to authorities after finding a tag on the bird that bore numbers in Chinese.

February 2017

Another pigeon from Pakistan, tagged “5547 Janbaz Khan” – undoubtedly a spy's hommage to fellow fictional spy Bond – made an escape while it was held under the custody of India’s Rajasthan police.

The alleged Pakistani spy won its freedom after a policeman opened its cage “out of curiosity.”

The bird reportedly flew back to Pakistan despite a two-hour long attempt by police from Rajasthan and Punjab states of India to nab the pigeon.

October 2016

Indian police apprehend a pigeon in Punjab state’s Pathankot area who was carrying a note inscribed with a threat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Urdu, which is commonly used in Pakistan.