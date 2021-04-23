Chad has staged a state funeral for veteran ruler Idriss Deby Itno, a key figure in the fight against the Sahel's militant insurgency, as France and regional allies voiced backing for his son and successor, Mahamat Idriss Deby.

The elder Deby, who had ruled the vast semi-desert state with an iron fist for 30 years, died from wounds sustained fighting rebels at the weekend, the army said on Tuesday.

His death has stunned the Sahel and its ally and former colonial ruler France, battling a militant revolt that in nine years has swept across three countries.

The unrest has claimed thousands of lives and forced hundreds of thousands from their homes.

France backs son

Deby's coffin, draped in the national flag and surrounded by elite troops, was driven on the back of a pickup truck to the Place de la Nation square for ceremonies attended by foreign leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron.

"France will never let anyone, either today or tomorrow, challenge Chad's stability and integrity," Macron said at the ceremonies.

"France is also there to sustain the promise of a peaceful Chad," he said.

But Macron also called on the newly appointed military government headed by Deby's son Mahamat Idriss Deby to foster "stability, inclusion, dialogue, democratic transition."

There was a 21-gun salute for Deby, who only last August had been declared a field marshal — the first in Chad's history — after leading an offensive against militants in the west of the country.

Macron and his counterparts from Burkina Faso, Mali, Mauritania and Niger jointly met earlier with Deby's son.

The leaders, expressing a "unity of views", said they "stood by Chad and expressed their joint support for the process of civilian-military transition, for the stability of the region," a French presidential official said.

'Free and democratic' election

The 37-year-old general was named president and head of a military council immediately after Deby's death was announced.