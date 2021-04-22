Turkey will continue to defend the truth about the so-called Armenian genocide, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

Erdogan's comment came at a high-level meeting where key issues of national interest were discussed.

The meeting held discussions on, “a new Constitution, anti-democratic initiatives and so-called Armenian genocide slander,” according to a statement from Turkey's Communication Directorate.

“The negative attitude of Greece on Cyprus, eastern Mediterranean and Aegean issues and the pressure on the Turkish minority in Western Thrace” were also discussed.

New constitution

Erdogan said Turkey wants to “celebrate the 100th anniversary of our Republic with a new and civilian Constitution, not with the coup constitution, but with the consensus of our nation.”

We will launch all-out efforts for a new Constitution in line with the needs of our country and the expectations of our nation, the Turkish leader said.