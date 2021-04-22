Jordan has released 16 people linked to a rift in the royal family that rattled the country, but a member of the royal family and a former adviser to the king remained in detention.

Security sources said those released were mostly personal aides to former heir Prince Hamzah, King Abdullah's half-brother, who had said in an April video he was banned from leaving his home and accused the country's rulers of corruption.

The two royals last week made their first joint appearance since the feud earlier this month.

With mediation by the royal family, Hamzah had pledged allegiance to the king, days after the military ordered him to stop actions that it said undermined Jordan's security.

Thursday's move came after calls from tribal families for the release of detainees, the sources said.

No royal pardon yet

State prosecutor Brigadier General Hazem al Majali said the decision to release the 16 "at this time in the investigation" was taken at the request of the king.

Wafaa Bani Mustafa, a former parliament member who attended a meeting with the king on Thursday, said they were released to spend the holidays with their families while the investigation proceeds.

They have not yet received royal pardons, she said.

Royal family member Sharif Hassan Ben Zaid remained in detention, as did Bassem Awadallah, a confidant of the king who was finance minister and advisor to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

State news agency Petra, citing the public prosecutor in the state security court, said they were not freed because "their roles ... and level of agitation differed" from the others.

Bid to destabilise kingdom?

Earlier Abdullah, in a statement released by the royal court, said he had asked authorities to release "brothers" who were "misled, wronged, dragged behind this sedition" so they could be with family as soon as possible during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

The king made the request after lobbying by a number of key figures from across Jordan who asked him to show tolerance, state TV Al Mamlaka and official Petra news agency reported.

Eighteen suspects were arrested after authorities on April 3 announced they had foiled a bid to destabilise the kingdom.