The US federal budget process is just beginning, but Democrats and Republicans are already in an impasse over whether to reduce or continue increasing spending on a costly ground-based nuclear defense system modernisation.

On March 26, two Democratic lawmakers introduced the Investing in Cures Before Missiles Act, which would use the ‘Ground-based Strategic Deterrent” program to fund Covid-19 relief.

If the bill passes, the US government will be prevented from using any of its 2022 budget on the modernisation program.

Nuclear weapons policy makers take the aging missile fleet very seriously. Much of the technology used is in US missile silos. Their rationale is: old is not bad if it’s dependable and it works. However, they also argue for the need to keep up with nuclear adversaries.

For that reason, US Strategic Command only introduced automated electronic systems to missile silos in 2019, phasing floppy disks out permanently by 2010.

But at the high-stakes level of nuclear defense strategy, the bottom line is that no one survives nuclear war unscathed. In a chilling tweet that caused dread among Twitter users, US Strategic Command warned that nuclear war may actually be the least best option in an unpredictable future.

Partisan entrenchment

Resistance to further expensive Pentagon spending comes after years of defence budget overruns that continue to invest billions into underperforming military hardware, including the F-35 stealth fighter jet, the Patriot missile system, next-generation Littoral Combat Ship and the Ford class supercarriers.

The White House is leading a defense posture review that will assess costs for modernising the United State’s nuclear program.

Referred to as a ‘Nuclear Triad’, the triple-headed structure provides nuclear readiness through nuclear-armed submarines, strategic bombers, and land-launched nuclear missiles. Estimated costs for nuclear triad modernisation is projected at $1.7 trillion over a period of thirty years.

Conservative lawmakers have reacted strongly against any move to cut spending.

“We shouldn’t be conducting [a review] to pause nuclear modernization. That should not happen,” said Senator Deb Fischer, ranking Republican on the Senate Strategic Forces Subcommittee.

“Modernization already is just-in-time, if not late-to-need, and so we don’t have the luxury of pausing or delaying these important programs... If you prioritize something, that’s the first thing you fund,” she said. “Nuclear modernization is not cheap, but it’s necessary.”

Democrats who have taken issue with the exorbitant costs of nuclear modernisation, say that even if Beijing doubles its nuclear arsenal, the United States will still have more nuclear missiles than it does, and therefore maintain its strategic deterrent.

Others ask if it's possible to achieve a necessary level of deterrence, without spending as much.

At the heart of it all is an aging Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile, designed to only be used for 10 years. Because of the age of some of the systems being used, caution is a rule in nuclear defense, particularly given the Cold War era intercontinental ballistic missile was first produced in the 1970’s. More pressingly, developing a replacement takes a lot of time.

Rising adversaries