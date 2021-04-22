During his election campaign, President Biden had promised a quick and dramatic reversal of Donald Trump’s historically low cap on refugees.

But after almost four months in office, he's set to break Trump’s record that he once called “racist” on grounds that remained unexplained.

According to a New York Times report, Biden is personally behind the decision to admit fewer refugees than any modern American president, and his aides have covered it up by repeatedly stating that the president intended to follow through.

In a meeting on March 3, Secretary of State Antony Blinken asked the president to allow refugees in the US, but Biden’s attitude was described as, “Why are you bothering me with this?” according to one of the people familiar with the exchange.

Currently, there are more migrant children and teenagers waiting at the US-Mexican border in over a decade - which only increases the pressure on Biden.

Deciding to backtrack from his campaign trail promise amid the struggle to manage the border crisis indicates what really mattered for the president, according to an account shared by more than a dozen administration and resettlement officials.

Real life consequences

The Biden administration initially had taken steps towards reversing its predecessor’s policies, but Biden kept delaying a final signature on “presidential determination”, or PD.