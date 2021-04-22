The first batch of Covid-19 vaccines arrived Wednesday in war-torn northwestern Syria, under the global vaccine-support program COVAX.

53,800 AstraZeneca doses were received.

Inoculations are set to start May 1 in the opposition-dominated region, where millions live in dire humanitarian conditions amid brutal air bombardments by the Assad regime and its ally Russia.

Around noon, a truck carrying the vaccines crossed the Bab al Hawa border crossing between Turkey and Idlib. The vaccines were then unloaded and placed in a cold storage facility.

"Today, we received the first batch of Covid-19 vaccines," said Abdul Hamid al Hussein of the Physicians Across Continents group which accompanied the shipment into Syria.

The delivery marks a first for Syria as part of the World Health Organisation (WHO)-led COVAX programme, which aims to ensure equitable access to Covid-19 vaccinations. The programme has already sent vaccine doses to more than 100 countries and territories worldwide.

The doses are intended to be delivered to all parts of the northwestern Syrian region, including opposition-dominated Idlib.

Mahmoud Daher, a senior WHO official, said the UN is ready to administer more Covid-19 shots to the most vulnerable people.

"Once the vaccines arrive, we are prepared to start vaccination to priority groups through our implementing partners," Daher told AFP before the vaccines crossed into Idlib.