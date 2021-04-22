The US Department of Defense has officially notified Ankara of Turkey's removal from the F-35 fighter jets programme.

Speaking to Turkey's Anadolu Agency on Wednesday, a US defence official said that according to the statement sent to Ankara, the Joint Memorandum of Understanding opened to participant countries' signature in 2006 and signed by Turkey on January 26, 2007, has been cancelled and Turkey was not included in the new agreement.

The official did not share the channels used to notify Turkey.

Turkey had joined the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter Programme (JSF) in 2007.

Other participants of the programme were US, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Australia, Denmark, Canada, and Norway.

Suppliers replaced

During the first round of negotiations, Turkey pledged to purchase 100 F-35 fighter jets.

In 2018, six jets were meant for Turkey on condition that a Turkish pilot gets trained by the programme before actual delivery.

The delivery of the fighter jets was postponed after the start of the S-400 crisis between the US and Turkey.