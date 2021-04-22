Fewer than one in four of the world's largest companies are on track to meet basic climate change targets, according to a new study published on Thursday.

Findings of the survey of nearly 700 listed firms in 14 countries from 2015 to 2019 were unveiled on the day US President Joe Biden launches a virtual climate summit.

According to British investment firm Arabesque, just under a quarter (24.84 percent) of the world's large listed companies have taken action to limit global warming to 1.5 Celsius.

European companies are the best performers, particularly in Sweden (50 percent), Germany (39.29 percent) and Finland (33.33 percent).

France is just behind (32.5 percent), followed by Britain and the United States (both on 23.08 percent). China (8.51 percent) and Australia (4.55 percent) trail behind.

But the study found that 15 percent of the companies listed on leading indices including the FTSE 100, S&P 100, DAX and Nikkei do not publish their greenhouse gas emissions.

The proportion even increases to 29 percent for the Chinese Hang Seng.

The 2015 Paris Agreement seeks to limit global warming at 2.0 degrees Celsius (5.4 Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels, and if possible, no more than 1.5 Celsius.